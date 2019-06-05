Teenager who died in car death was ‘turning his life around’

The family of an 18 year old man who was found inside a burning car in Derry have been left devastated, a local priest has said.

Police believe that Caoimhan Cassidy was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

It’s reported that the car, a Mazda 6 crossed the border into Donegal a number of times before it was reported on fire at Fairview Road on Saturday morning.

Investigations are continuing with anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Fr Joe Gormley says Caoimhan had been working hard to turn his life around: