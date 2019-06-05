Speech and Language therapy services will be covered – HSE

The HSE has issued a statement saying that cover is being provided to ensure continuity of Speech & Language Therapy Services in West Donegal over the coming months.

In a statement this afternoon, the HSE says two leaves are commencing, one assigned to the Social Care School Age Disability Service based at the Public Services Centre in Dungloe, the other to the Primary Care Service based in the Community Hospital Dungloe.

In the event that cover cannot be approved, or if approved and unable to be filled, the overall staffing resources within the Donegal Speech and Language Therapy service will be reviewed by the service manager. In order to provide cover to caseloads in areas with unfilled posts, there may be a temporary reallocation of staff from other service areas in the county.

The HSE says arrangements are currently underway to provide cover, and as per service practice, Speech and Language Therapy service users will be managed on a clinical prioritisation basis.

Funding has been made available for an additional Speech & Language therapist in the School Age Disability Service. The recruitment process is currently underway and the aim is to fill this post by September 2019. This will support the provision of cover for the duration of the maternity leaves.