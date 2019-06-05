Planning Permission granted for Donegal Bay Maritime Centre

The proposed Donegal Bay Maritime Centre is a step closer following confirmation of planning permission for the proposed development on the pier in Donegal Town.

The project, which is being spearheaded by Donegal Bay Rowing Club and the Donegal Dragons, will be used as a base for water based recreation on the bay, as well as a tourism hub for the Donegal Town area.

Former Councillor Seamus Maguire is the Project Lead, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said this will help develop the potential of Donegal Bay and Donegal Town……………….