LUH Short Stay Ward to partially open tomorrow

It’s been confirmed that the first ten beds in the long awaited short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital will open tomorrow, with a further nine set to open in the autumn, pending confirmation of funding.

News of the progress is contained in the answers to Dail questions tabled by Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue.

He’s welcomed the confirmation, but is concerned at the fact that the next nine beds are dependant on confirmation of funding from Saolta.

He says the government must ensure that the money is available………..