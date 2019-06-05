Enda McGinley says Donegal are offensively stronger than Tyrone

Donegal’s defense of the Ulster title continues on Saturday when they play Tyrone for a place in the province decider at Breffni Park.

The game is being billed as the tie of the championship with Tyrone seen as favourites an the holders of the Anglo Celt Cup and last years winners as the underdog.

Tyrone beat Donegal by seven points in the Super Eights last summer. Former Tyrone star Enda McGinley is expecting a closer game this time around…

Speaking on Off The Ball, McGinley added, offensively Donegal are stronger than the beaten All Ireland Finalists…

