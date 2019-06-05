Declan Bonner – Huge prize at stake for Donegal



Donegal are just one game away from another Ulster Final and one step closer to retaining the Anglo Celt Cup they lifted last summer.

To reach Saturday’s semi final they disposed of Fermanagh two weeks ago while Tyrone who have the favourites tag seen off Derry and Armagh.

It’s a tie that has followers of northern football craving the derby at Breffni Park.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has been looking ahead to the game with Oisin Kelly and he says their preparation for the Tyrone battle has been good…

