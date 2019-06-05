Council seeking approval to carry out dredging in Finn Valley

Donegal County Council is currently seeking approval from An Bord Pleanala for proposed dredging of material for flood relief works to be carried out along the River Finn.

The proposed works will include the removal of silt, gravel and boulders at three locations along the River Finn in the Ballybofey and Stranorlar areas.

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan is confident An Bord Pleanala will grant approval for the works.

He says however, this is a small step in securing a long term solution for the area: