Two Donegal border areas without Garda patrol car for ‘foreseeable future’

It’s emerged that Gardai covering the border in two areas of Donegal are being told they will not have a patrol car for the foreseeable future.

Concern over Garda resources in the county has been brought under the spotlight yet again in the wake of an attack on a PSNI officer in Northern Ireland at the weekend.

It’s understood that police are liaising with gardaí in the hunt for dissident republicans who tried to kill the officer in Belfast.

However Donegal GRA Spokesperson Brendan O’Connor says with a severe lack of resources at Gardaí’s disposal, it makes cross border cooperation extremely difficult: