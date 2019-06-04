PSNI confirm identity of body found in car on fire in Derry

As investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body inside a car on fire in Derry on Saturday last police believe, the man named this evening as Caoimhan Cassidy, was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Its reported that the car, a Mazda 6 crossed the border into County Donegal a number of times before it was reported on fire at Fairview Road at 4.15am on Saturday morning.

Police say, initially it was believed that the red Mazda 6 car had caught fire as a result of the collision however, results from the post mortem show that 18 year old Caoimhan was not seriously physically injured as a result of a crash, and was in fact most likely still alive when the blaze started.

To date, police say they have established that the car, registration NHZ4594, was stolen from a house in the Oakfield Crescent area earlier the same night.

The car is known to have crossed the border into County Donegal a number of times before it was reported on fire at Fairview Road at 4.15am.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in determining the movements of the vehicle during the early hours of Saturday last.

They say they also need to urgently identify any individuals who may have been with Caoimhan on that fateful night.

Detectives can be contacted at Strand Road CID on 101.