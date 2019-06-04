New car registrations in Donegal down 10.35%

New car registrations in Donegal are down 10.35%.

According to latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, 1629 new cars have been registered in the county this year to date, down from 1817 the previous year.

Nationally new car registrations last month are up 4.7% compared to May 2018 but down 7.6% this year to date, compared to the same period last year.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says; sales overall year to date have been disappointing with both business and consumer Brexit related uncertainty contributing to dampened demand for new vehicles.