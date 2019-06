A man is to appear at Letterkenny District Court after snatching a handbag from an elderly woman.

The incident happened on Friday evening last just after 9.30pm at the Ramelton Road area of Letterkenny.

The woman, who is in her 70s got into her car and placed her handbag on the passenger seat.

A male opened the passenger door, snatched the handbag and took off running.

He was later identified from CCTV by Gardai and arrested.