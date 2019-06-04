Downings retain All Ireland crown: Allen Pasoma Reaction



There was joy and disappointment for Donegal clubs at Monday’s All-Ireland Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta finals in Kerry.

Kilcar contested the senior final but were very unfortunate to lose out to the host club An Gaeltacht by just a single point after extra time

There was better news for Downings as they retained their All Ireland junior title with an impressive win over Cork side Ballingeary.

Downings won 2-12 to 1-4 with the goals coming in the first half from Allen Pasoma and Keelan McGroddy.

After the game, Pasoma, who is joint captain, offered his thoughts on the victory to Coilin Duffy…