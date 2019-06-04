Council, Gardai and Irish Water discuss Letterkenny delays

A special meeting has taken place to discuss the impact of Irish Water works on Pearse Road on traffic flow in Letterkenny, with potential changes being introduced in the coming days.

At the Public Services centre in the town today, councillors, management, gardai and Irish Water discussed a number of issues raised by local businesses and motorists.

A follow up meeting will take place on Friday week.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride says in the meantime, work on addressing the problems will be intensified…………