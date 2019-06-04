Cocaine, cannabis & drugs paraphernalia seized in Letterkenny drug busts

Gardai in Letterkenny have conducted a number of drug busts in recent days.

Last Thursday, Gardai obtained a warrant and they conducted a drugs search at a house in Sliabh Sneacht, Letterkenny where they seized cocaine to the value of just over €6500 and a quantity of drugs paraphernalia was seized also.

On the 31st of May (Last Friday) Gardai obtained a search warrant and conducted a drugs search at a house in Oldtown where they seized cannabis to the value of €5500, a small quantity of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, approximately €500 worth of cannabis was seized following a search of a property in Glenoughty close yesterday

Investigations are continuing, anyone with information to the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Letterkenny and elsewhere are being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100 or any Garda Station.