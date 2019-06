Gardaí from Letterkenny’s Roads Policing Unit have made two significant detection on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Officers carrying out speed checks in the Letterkenny area detected one vehicle travelling at 138km/h and another at 140km/h.

Both detections were made in a 100km/h speed limit zone.

The Gardaí have renewed their calls for motorists to slow down, particularly over the wake of a number of fatal crashes across the country in recent days.