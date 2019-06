It was a mixed day for the Donegal sides at the All Ireland Gaeltacht Finals in Kerry.

Downings retained their Junior title with a 2-12 to 1-4 win over Ballingeary from Cork.

Allen Pasoma and Keelan McGroddy scored the goals as Kevin Gallaghers side followed last year’s success with another All Ireland crown.

Kilcar missed out in the senior decider losing to the hosts An Gaeltacht 0-12 0-11 after extra time.

Coilin Duffy reports for Highland Radio Sport…