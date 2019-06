The 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally was launched on Friday night at An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny.

With changes to the route and an impressive line up of crews which includes the best of the Irish alongside world stars Craig Breen and Ken Block, the rally has the billing to be the biggest Donegal in years.

Chris Ashmore spoke with Brian Brogan and former winner Vincent Bonner at the launch for Highland Sport…