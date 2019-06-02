Dermot McGranaghan on his coaching role with Ireland

Castlefin coach Dermot McGranaghan will be part of the Ireland coaching staff at the forthcoming European Games next month.

The second edition of the games will be held in Minsk Belarus starting on the 21st June.

The Finn Valley ac man has had a lifelong association with athletics and recently joined the staff at Athletics Ireland as a Regional Development Officer.

Dermot joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport to talk about his role with Ireland and his plans for athletics in the region in the coming years…