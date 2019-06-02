Boyle 2nd in Limerick as Reid’s take brilliant Modified win

Taking the lead on the third stage Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes won the Lyons of Limerick Circuit of Munster Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship on Sunday

They finished 21.1 seconds ahead of Donegal cousins Declan and Brian Boyle who will feel it was a good work ou pre Donegal.

Clonmel’s Roy White and his Cork co-driver James O’Brien were 24.2 seconds further behind to complete an all Ford Fiesta WRC top three.

Early leaders Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Monaghan’s Conor Foley retired their Ford Focus WRC with a broken throttle spring on the seventh stage.

The Reid brothers of Paul and Karl returned to action by taking a super two wheel drive victory. The had 44 seconds to spare over the chasing pack in their escort.

Kevin Eves retired his Corolla while leading the modifieds as Declan Gallagher and Kevin Gallagher had a difficult day and failed to finish.

In Group N, Tyrone’s Niall Devine (Mitsubishi) took the spoils with Donegal’s Michael Boyle edging out Wexford’s Tomas O’Rourke on the final stage to claim runner-up.

Derry’s Jordan Hone (Opel Adam R2) and his Cork co-driver Aileen Kelly were emphatic winners of the Junior category

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta WRC) 56m. 21.4s

2. Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) 56m. 42.5s

3. Roy White/James O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) 57m. 06.7s.

4. Cathan McCourt/Barry McNulty (Subaru WRC) 58m. 44.7s.

5. Hugh Hunter/Rob Fagg (Ford Focus WRC) 59m. 39.9s.

6. Stephen Wright/Liam Moynihan (Ford Fiesta R5) 59m. 51.0s.

7. Melvyn Evans/Mark Glennerster (Skoda Fabia R5) 1h. 00m. 06.2s

8. Steve Wood/Keith Moriarty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 00m. 49.8s.

9. Paul Reid/Karl Reid (Ford Escort) 1h. 01m. 19.1s.

10. Niall Devine/Mac Kierans (Mitsubishi EvoIX) 1h. 01m. 22.6s.

Josh Moffet moves 12 points ahead of Roy White in the Championship with Boyle third.

1. J. Moffett 80pts; 2. R. White 68pts; 3. D. Boyle 51pts.