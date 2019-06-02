Anger as hoax device causes homes to be evacuated in Strabane

There’s been widespread condemnation after a security alert involving a hoax device caused several homes to be evacuated yesterday evening.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the hoax device was left in the area of St Mary’s Drive/Beechmount Avenue in Strabane shortly before 5pm.

A number of homes had to be evacuated as ATO examined the device.

Police say the object in question was quite large and located in a busy area and so are hopeful that someone may have seen something to assist in their enquiries.

They’re appealing for people to check their dash cams if they were in the area between 4pm-5pm yesterday.

Anyone with any information can contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1379 01/06/19.