PSNI confirm one dead in single vehicle crash in Derry

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Derry early this morning.

At around 4.15am it was reported that a red coloured Mazda 6 car had struck a lamp post in the area of Fairview Road.

The vehicle is reported to have caught fire and travelled along Fairview Road for a short distance before coming to rest close to the junction of Galliagh Park.

Police and NIFRS attended the scene and the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in the Oakfield Avenue area of the city earlier.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are working to establish if any other persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter is appealing for anyone who observed a red coloured Mazda car being driven in the area of Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 316 01/06/19.

Fairview Road remains closed at this time and police would like to thank the local community for their continued patience and cooperation while the investigation into this incident continues.