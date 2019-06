It is vital for Donegal hurling that they defeat London in their play-off to preserve their participation in next year’s Christy Ring Cup.

That’s the view of former Donegal player and manager Ray Durack, who watched them lose by 7-22 to 2-15 in today’s Group 1 game in Letterkenny.

Durack says it is important for Donegal hurling after all the hard work in recent years to stay playing at the higher level.

He spoke on Saturday Sport…