A Donegal TD says the publication of this week’s Teagasc’s 2018 National Farm Survey proves that the government is not prioritising vulnerable farming sectors.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue, the Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson, says 2018 was a very tough year for farmers, not least because the severe drought had a knock-on effect on feed and input costs.

He says the sectors which are most prevalent in Donegal were worst hit: