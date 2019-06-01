Changes to stages will add to the excitement in this year’s Donegal International Rally

This year’s Joule Donegal International Rally will see a number of changes to last year’s route with the prospect of some great action in what is a top quality field.

On Friday, June 21st, the rally will return to south Inishowen while on Saturday the action will feature Gartan, High Glen, Knockalla, and Carnhill.

Sunday’s final six stages see the classics of Fanad and the Atlantic Drive joined by Port Lake.

Speaking at the press conference for this year’s event, Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee, gave more details.