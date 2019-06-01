There were 708 more births than deaths in Donegal in 2018 according to figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

The birth rate in the county was just below the national average, the death rate was slightly above.

There were 1,892 births registered in Donegal in 2018, 938 of them boys and 954 of them girls. That’s a birth rate of 11.6 per 1,000 in the population, compared to a national rate of 12.6.

There were 1,184 deaths registered in the county during the year, 588 of them males and 596 of them females. That’s a death rate of 7.3 per 1,000 in the population, compared to a national rate of 6.4.

Of those deaths, 14 were classed as suicide, 12 of them male and two female.