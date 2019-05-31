The Best of the Best – Donegal Rally Top 50 Entry

The Joule Donegal International Rally continues to be the ‘Joule’ of the Irish Motorsport calendar. As the only three-day rally remaining in Ireland it has its own unique challenges.
The 20 stages being utilised for 2019 will see the capacity field of 160 crews in the main field tackle the classic stages that crews expect from our event as well as a few stages that haven’t been used in the last number of years.
Tarmac Championship leaders Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will revert to a WRC Fiesta for the first time this season, one of 13 WRC cars in the field. Ken Block will also bring his modifield Escort setting Donegal up as one of the biggest rallies in years.
Friday will see the crews leave the An Grianan Theatre as they set out to complete 6 stages in the Buncrana, Burt and Manorcunningham area, service will be based in Letterkenny.
The Historic Rally will run behind the main field for all of the Saturday and Sunday stages. Saturday has eight classic stages on the menu, with names such as Gartan, High Glen, Knockalla and Carnhill to stir the emotions and whet the appetite of even the most seasoned of Donegal Rally competitors.
The real sting in the tail will be the Sunday stages, the traditional Sunday stages of Fanad and Atlantic Drive are joined by another classic from yesteryear Port Lake, these three stages run twice really encapsulate the true challenge of the Donegal stages. The Junior Rally is also scheduled to take part in the six stages on Sunday. Centralised service for all crews on Saturday and Sunday is in Milford.
Once again, the response has been overwhelming in the uptake of crews looking to come and compete here in Donegal. When you see the quality of the top 50 crews listed below plus the full line up of over 200 entrants, it really has to be said ‘Donegal has it all’………………
|1
|Manus Kelly
|Donall Barrett
|Glenswilly
|Hyundai i20 R5
|5
|2
|Craig Breen
|Paul Nagle
|Andorra
|Fiesta WRC
|5
|3
|Donagh Kelly
|Conor Foley
|Frosses
|Ford Focus WRC
|7
|4
|Declan Boyle
|Brian Boyle
|Leitirmacaward
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|5
|Garry Jennings
|Rory Kennedy
|Kesh
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|6
|Sam Moffett
|James Fulton
|Monaghan
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|7
|Alastair Fisher
|Gordon Noble
|Fermanagh
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|8
|Josh Moffett
|Keith Moriarty
|Monaghan
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|9
|Desi Henry
|Paddy Robinson
|Antrim
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|10
|Callum Devine
|Brian Hoy
|Derry
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|11
|Joesph McGonigle
|Ciaran Geaney
|Muff
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|7
|12
|Seamus Leonard
|Paul McLaughlin
|Tyrone
|Ford Focus WRC
|7
|14
|Niall Maguire
|James O Reilly
|Monaghan
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|15
|Cathan McCourt
|Barry McNulty
|Tyrone
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|16
|Eugene Donnelly
|Brian Kirwan
|Fermanagh
|Proton IRIZ R5
|5
|17
|Merion Evans
|Jonathan Jackson
|Wales
|Hyundai i20 R5
|5
|18
|Ian Barrett
|Paul McGee
|Kildare
|Darrian T90
|14
|19
|Kevin Eves
|Chris Melly
|Pettigo
|Toyota Corolla
|14
|20
|Damian Tourish
|Domhnall McAlaney
|Cloghan
|Ford Excort Mk2
|14
|21
|Kevin Gallagher
|Gerard Calaghan
|Rathmullan
|Darrian T90 GTR
|14
|22
|James Stafford
|Jeffrey Case
|Wexford
|Darrian T90
|14
|23
|Declan Gallagher
|Derek Heena
|Ardara
|Toyota Starlet
|14
|24
|Ryan Loughran
|Gareth Doherty
|Tyrone
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|25
|Gary Kiernan
|Ryan Moore
|Cavan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|26
|David Bogie
|John Rowan
|Antrim
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|27
|Damien Gallagher
|Mac Walsh
|Letterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|28
|Brian Brogan
|Damien McGettigan
|Letterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|29
|Damien Toner
|Michael Coady
|Armagh
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|30
|Gary McPhillips
|Monaghan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|31
|Jonathan Pringle
|Paul Sheridan
|Cavan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|32
|Frank Kelly
|Michael Coady
|Tyrone
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|33
|Paul Reid
|Karl Reid
|Letterkenny
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|34
|Stuart Darcy
|JJ Cremin
|Ballintra
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|35
|JF Shovelin
|Bruckless
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|36
|Barry Meade
|Dean O Sullivan
|Cork
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|37
|Martin McGee
|Johnny McGee
|Milford
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|38
|Aidan Wray
|Kieran McGrath
|Castlefin
|Mitsubishi Evo 10
|4
|39
|Pauric Duffy
|Monaghan
|Ford Fiesta R5
|5
|40
|PJ McDermott
|Niall Burns
|Burt
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|41
|Stuart Biggerstaff
|Anthony Nestor
|Down
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|42
|Declan McCroary
|Stephen O Hanlon
|Strabane
|Subaru Impreza WRC
|7
|43
|Ken Block
|Alex Gelsomino
|USA
|Escort Cosworth
|20
|44
|Wesley Patterson
|Johnny Baird
|Down
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|45
|John Bonner
|Dungloe
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|46
|Phil Collins
|Darragh Mullen
|UK
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|47
|David Condell
|Paul Kelly
|Carlow
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|48
|Vivian Hamill
|Tyrone
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|49
|Kevin O Donoughue
|Timmy Kelly
|Kerry
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|50
|Johno Doogan
|Ciaran Marron
|Monaghan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14