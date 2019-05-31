The Best of the Best – Donegal Rally Top 50 Entry

No1 on the door – Manus Kelly & Donall Barrett

The Joule Donegal International Rally continues to be the ‘Joule’ of the Irish Motorsport calendar. As the only three-day rally remaining in Ireland it has its own unique challenges.

The 20 stages being utilised for 2019 will see the capacity field of 160 crews in the main field tackle the classic stages that crews expect from our event as well as a few stages that haven’t been used in the last number of years.

Tarmac Championship leaders Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will revert to a WRC Fiesta for the first time this season, one of 13 WRC cars in the field. Ken Block will also bring his modifield Escort setting Donegal up as one of the biggest rallies in years.

Friday will see the crews leave the An Grianan Theatre as they set out to complete 6 stages in the Buncrana, Burt and Manorcunningham area, service will be based in Letterkenny.

The Historic Rally will run behind the main field for all of the Saturday and Sunday stages. Saturday has eight classic stages on the menu, with names such as Gartan, High Glen, Knockalla and Carnhill to stir the emotions and whet the appetite of even the most seasoned of Donegal Rally competitors.

The real sting in the tail will be the Sunday stages, the traditional Sunday stages of Fanad and Atlantic Drive are joined by another classic from yesteryear Port Lake, these three stages run twice really encapsulate the true challenge of the Donegal stages. The Junior Rally is also scheduled to take part in the six stages on Sunday. Centralised service for all crews on Saturday and Sunday is in Milford.

Once again, the response has been overwhelming in the uptake of crews looking to come and compete here in Donegal. When you see the quality of the top 50 crews listed below plus the full line up of over 200 entrants, it really has to be said ‘Donegal has it all’………………

       1 Manus Kelly Donall Barrett Glenswilly Hyundai i20 R5 5
2 Craig Breen Paul Nagle Andorra Fiesta WRC 5
3 Donagh Kelly Conor Foley Frosses Ford Focus WRC 7
4 Declan Boyle Brian Boyle Leitirmacaward Ford Fiesta WRC 7
5 Garry Jennings Rory Kennedy Kesh Subaru Impreza WRC 7
6 Sam Moffett James Fulton Monaghan Ford Fiesta WRC 7
7 Alastair Fisher Gordon Noble Fermanagh Ford Fiesta R5 5
8 Josh Moffett Keith Moriarty Monaghan Ford Fiesta R5 5
9 Desi Henry Paddy Robinson Antrim Ford Fiesta WRC 7
10 Callum Devine Brian Hoy Derry Ford Fiesta R5 5
11 Joesph McGonigle Ciaran Geaney Muff Ford Fiesta WRC 7
12 Seamus Leonard Paul McLaughlin Tyrone Ford Focus WRC 7
14 Niall Maguire James O Reilly Monaghan Subaru Impreza WRC 7
15 Cathan McCourt Barry McNulty Tyrone Subaru Impreza WRC 7
16 Eugene Donnelly Brian Kirwan Fermanagh Proton IRIZ R5     5
17 Merion Evans Jonathan Jackson Wales Hyundai i20 R5 5
18 Ian Barrett Paul McGee Kildare Darrian T90 14
19 Kevin Eves Chris Melly Pettigo Toyota Corolla 14
20 Damian Tourish Domhnall McAlaney Cloghan Ford Excort Mk2 14
21 Kevin Gallagher Gerard Calaghan Rathmullan Darrian T90 GTR 14
22 James Stafford Jeffrey Case Wexford Darrian T90 14
23 Declan Gallagher Derek Heena Ardara Toyota Starlet 14
24 Ryan Loughran Gareth Doherty Tyrone Ford Escort Mk2 14
25 Gary Kiernan Ryan Moore Cavan Ford Escort Mk2 14
26 David Bogie John Rowan Antrim Ford Escort Mk2 14
27 Damien Gallagher Mac Walsh Letterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 14
28 Brian Brogan Damien McGettigan Letterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 14
29 Damien Toner Michael Coady Armagh Ford Escort Mk2 14
30 Gary McPhillips Monaghan Ford Escort Mk2 14
31 Jonathan Pringle Paul Sheridan Cavan Ford Escort Mk2 14
32 Frank Kelly Michael Coady Tyrone Ford Escort Mk2 14
33 Paul Reid Karl Reid Letterkenny Ford Escort Mk2 14
34 Stuart Darcy JJ Cremin Ballintra Ford Escort Mk2 14
35 JF Shovelin Bruckless Ford Escort Mk2 14
36 Barry Meade Dean O Sullivan Cork Ford Escort Mk2 14
37 Martin McGee Johnny McGee Milford Ford Escort Mk2 14
38 Aidan Wray Kieran McGrath Castlefin Mitsubishi Evo 10 4
39 Pauric Duffy Monaghan Ford Fiesta R5 5
40 PJ McDermott Niall Burns Burt Subaru Impreza WRC 7
41 Stuart Biggerstaff Anthony Nestor Down Subaru Impreza WRC 7
42 Declan McCroary Stephen O Hanlon Strabane Subaru Impreza WRC 7
43 Ken Block Alex Gelsomino USA Escort Cosworth 20
44 Wesley Patterson Johnny Baird Down Ford Escort Mk2 14
45 John Bonner Dungloe Ford Escort Mk2 14
46 Phil Collins Darragh Mullen UK Ford Escort Mk2 14
47 David Condell Paul Kelly Carlow Ford Escort Mk2 14
48 Vivian Hamill Tyrone Ford Escort Mk2 14
49 Kevin O Donoughue Timmy Kelly Kerry Ford Escort Mk2 14
50 Johno Doogan Ciaran Marron Monaghan Ford Escort Mk2 14

