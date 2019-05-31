Sean McVeigh: Donegal will need strong performance against Down

Donegal play their final group game in the Christy Ring Cup on Saturday when they host Down at the O’Donnell Park.

After defeats to Wicklow and Derry, a win against the Mourne County could put them is a semi final, secure their place at Christy Ring level again for next year or still put them in a relegation play off. The result of the other game between Derry and Wicklow will have a factor.

Donegal have played in this championship without their top forward Declan Coulter while Lee Henderson is rated as doubtful for the game in Letterkenny.

Sean McVeigh says Donegal will need a strong performance if they are to be in with a chance of taking a first win…

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Ray Durack for match coverage of Donegal v Down this Saturday afternoon at the O'Donnell Park