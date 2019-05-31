PSNI appeal for information about Clady church burglary

Police in Strabane have repeated an appeal for information about a burglary at a church in the Urney Road area of Clady over a week ago.

Sometime between midnight on Sunday May 19th and midnight on Thursday May 23rd, a bottle containing a sum of money was stolen from the church in the Bells Road area.

Statement in full –

Police in Strabane investigating the report of a burglary at a church in the Urney Road area of Clady are appealing for information.

At approximately 10:45am on Friday, 24th May it was reported that sometime between midnight on the 19th May and midnight on 23rd May a bottle containing a sum of money was stolen from the church in the Bells Road area.

Constable McGuinness is appealing to anyone who has information about this to contact police in Strabane on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 641 of 24/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.