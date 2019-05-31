Over 500 ambulance staff on 24 hour strike over union recognition

Over 500 ambulance personnel are on 24 hour strike action today over trade-union representation rights, with 40% of those based in the North West.

The National Ambulance Service Representative Association, a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, are demanding their right to be represented by the PNA.

The HSE currently does not recognise the PNA as a representative body for ambulance workers.

Emergency cover is in place, but work such as transporting patients to and between hospitals is not.

Christina Martin is Secretary of the North West Branch of NASRA-PNA says it is their fundamental right to choose their own union: