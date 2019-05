Ollie Horgan’s 200th game in charge of Finn Harps ended in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Bohemians on Friday.

Niall Logue, Raffaele Cretaro and Daniel O’Reilly got on the scoresheet for Harps, but the Donegal side couldn’t get close enough to get a result that would pull them off the bottom of the table.

Their long wait for a win at Bohs goes on, it’s 20 years since Harps had a victory at Dalymount Park.

Ollie Horgan told Enda Coll after the game their defending let them down…