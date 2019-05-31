New scheme to assist Leaving Cert students with bereavement during exams

A new pilot scheme to provide for Leaving Cert students who suffer bereavement during exam periods has been announced by Education Minister Joe McHugh.

The scheme will allow bereaved students to sit alternative papers in July if required.

It comes after student Rhona Butler spoke out after losing her mother to cancer during her Leaving Cert last year.

The changes will come into effect for students next week.

Minister Joe McHugh hopes will bring compassion to a student’s already difficult situation: