Joule Donegal Rally to be launched tonight

The launch of the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally will take place tonight in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny at 8 pm.

This year’s rally is one of the most eagerly anticipated events with world stars Ken Block and Craig Breen set to grace the roads of the classic Donegal stages.

As in every year, there has been massive interest shown from across Ireland and much further afield.

It has the billing to be the biggest Donegal in years with top quality crews in WRC, R5 and Modifield machinery.

On the night there will be interviews with some of the leading crews and preliminary details of the route and much awaited entry list will be revealed.