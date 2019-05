It’s hoped work will begin shortly on a new community led project to replace the derelict Meenan Square complex in Derry.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan says she’s hopeful work on the project will progress after meeting with a number of bodies involved in the site, including the owners Westland Holdings.

She says new owners and the Executive Office have been in discussions to work through the private and community elements of the development, and come to a mutually agreed solution: