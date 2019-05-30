Public consultation confirmed for plans to develop Adria site

A planning application notice to redevelop the former Adria Factory site in Strabane has been put forward.

The plans include the development of 160 social housing units comprising of houses and apartments as well as a creche and other community facilities.

The site has been subject to much attention over the past number of years as it became a stomping ground for anti-social behaviour.

A public consultation event on the development is being held at Melvin Leisure Centre on Friday June 14th from 3pm-7pm.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the proposals are greatly welcomed as the town is in desperate need of new housing developments….