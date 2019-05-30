New measures put in place in attempt to address traffic issues

New plans have been put in place in an attempt to address ongoing traffic issues in Letterkenny.

It comes following calls from Cllr Michael McBride for an emergency meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District to discuss the congestion in the town as a result of road works.

Works are taking place at a number of locations, and in the past number of days motorists have been reporting lengthy delays, particularly during the evening rush hour.

The Gardai have indicated that they will have a presence on the Polestar roundabout from 3.30 pm till 7.00 pm this evening and tomorrow evening, Thursday 30th and Friday 31st.

An IW contractor will set up traffic management to block off the right hand turning lane towards Cullion Road and Kelly’s Toyota, which will allow two lanes off Polestar roundabout thus maximising exit out of town.

Gardai have also advised that a Garda will be positioned at the Station roundabout in order to keep the yellow box clear to maintain traffic flow.

In addition, a Garda will be posted at the bottom of the Convent Road to assist on this side of the town.

An additional sewer contractor has been requested to monitor traffic build-up along the Main street.

Meanwhile, the council is working to repair a fault to traffic lights at Gallagher’s Hotel. It’s been suggested they may remain out of action over the bank holiday weekend.

Council staff have said the situation is still fluid, and is being continuously monitored but it’s hoped the Garda presence at problem areas will be helpful in addressing the problem.