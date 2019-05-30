Mayor pays tribute to Jim McLaughlin as he receives Freedom of the City

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Michaela Boyle has paid tribute to the important role played by former Derry City FC manager Jim McLaughlin at a ceremony to confer him with the Freedom of the City status, held in the Guildhall tonight.

Mayor Boyle said the Freedom of the City honour was a very deserving one and was in recognition of the work Jim McLaughlin did with Derry City FC when he was manager.

She said: “The Freedom of the City honour is a fitting tribute to Jim McLaughlin in recognition of what he achieved with Derry City FC in 1988/89 season when they won the Treble in the League of Ireland.

“He has been a strong advocate of the sport and it is fitting that this event is held to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Derry City FC winning the treble.

“He is dearly loved and respected by the people of this city and region and we are absolutely delighted to confer the Freedom of the City honour to him tonight,” she said.

The decision to confer the Freedom of the City on Jim McLaughlin was made at a Council meeting in January of this year, following a notice of motion put forward by Independent Cllr Sean Carr. It was unanimously agreed that Jim McLaughlin receive the honour in recognition of his contribution to Derry City FC and the sport over the years.

The motion received cross party support with all councillors paying tribute to the outstanding achievements and legacy of Jim McLaughlin.

Other recipients of the Freedom of the City include the former Bishops of Derry, the late Most Rev Dr Edward Daly, and the Most Rev Dr James Mehaffey; Dr. Tom McGinley, of the Foyle Hospice and Nobel Laureate and former SDLP leader, John Hume.