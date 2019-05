5 well-known bathing places in Ireland have poor-quality water, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Three of the substandard bathing waters are in Dublin – Sandymount Strand, Merrion Strand and Portrane Beach.

The other two are Lilliput in Co. Westmeath and Clifden in Co. Galway.

Three new bathing areas have been added to the list, two of them in Donegal. Dooey and Magheraroarty were both classified as Excellent.