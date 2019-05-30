Horgan expecting another difficult night at Bohs

After back to back derby defeats to Derry City it’s back the grind of the Premier Division for Finn Harps on Friday night when they travel to play Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Mark Coyle is suspended after being sent-off on Monday night while Nathan Boyle has joined the lengthy injury list. On the plus side Jacob Borg and Sean Boyd are available.

If Harps avoid defeat they will move off the bottom of the table as UCD have no game.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has been looking ahead to the game with Oisin Kelly…