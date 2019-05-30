GAA Programme – Fermanagh’s Finest Local Legends

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack’s special guest is well known Donegal/ Fermanagh journalist Gerry McLaughlin.

Gerry a former Fermanagh senior hurler that played Fitzsgibbon hurling with UCG is about to launch his first major publication – Fermanagh’s Finest Local Legends – which chronicles the lives of 82 legends that have made their mark on Fermanagh life.

Gerry tells us about the publication- who is in it – how did it come about, etc.

We also speak about his own life growing up in Donegal on the border with Fermanagh, living for a time in his childhood in Crolly in West Donegal and his life and times in College in Galway, playing hurling with Fermanagh, and his life covering Gaelic Games…