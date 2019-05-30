Flanagan, Walsh, and Carthy elected to European Parliament

In the European elections, the Midlands North West count finished last night where, as expected, Independent Luke Ming Flanagan, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy will join Fine Gael’s Mairead Mc Guinness.

Meanwhile, three MEPs have yet to be elected in Ireland South.

A full recount is to take place there after a request by Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada late last night.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher have already been elected – and independent Mick Wallace, as well as Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, are also expected to take up a seat in Brussels.

That left a race between two candidates for the last seat – Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada managed to close the gap to the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan to just 327 votes.