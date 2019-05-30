Fears that delayed road works may impact Mary from Dungloe

A West Donegal Councillor fears delays in progressing a major roads project in Dungloe could impact this years Mary from Dungloe Festival.

The €1.2 million resurfacing project from the Gweedore Road to the Glenties Road was due to commence a number of weeks ago but to date works have yet to commence.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while a meeting between the contractor and National Roads Authority is taking place today, a consultation needs to be had with local businesses to establish a best way forward………