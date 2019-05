Donegal Half Marathon race director, Herbie McDaid, was out and about early this morning erecting signs promoting this year’s event.

The 2019 Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with Kernan’s Retail Group, takes place on Sunday, August 18th, with a 9:20 am start.

Participants are reminded that the early bird offer closes at midnight tomorrow, Friday, May 31st.

To register click on the link below.

https://www.njuko.net/donegal-half-marat…/select_competition