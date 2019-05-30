Dermot McGranaghan to coach on Ireland European Games team

Castlefin coach Dermot McGranaghan has been invited by the Olympic Council of Ireland to join the coaching staff at the forthcoming European Games next month.

The second edition of the games will be held in Minsk Belarus starting on the 21st June.

The Finn Valley ac man has had a lifelong association with athletics and recently joined the staff at Athletics Ireland as a Regional Development Officer.

Dermot has experience with Irish International teams having successfully lead Celtic Games squads.