Calls for emergency meeting to discuss Letterkenny traffic delays

There are calls for an emergency meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District to discuss traffic congestion in Letterkenny as a result of road works.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride has formally sought the meeting, saying what’s happening at the moment cannot be sustained.

Works are taking place at a number of locations, and in the past number of days motorists have been reporting lengthy delays, particularly during the evening rush hour.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is calling on senior council management to seek regular meetings with Irish Water to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, newly elected Councillor Donal Coyle says the Bonagee Link remains the long term solution to Letterkenny’s ongoing traffic issues.

He’s also questioning whether traffic management plans have worked, particularly on the four lane road between the Dry Arch and Polestar Roundabouts.

This is the full discussion on today’s Nine til Noon Show……….