16 Donegal beaches have “excellent” bathing water – EPA

16 designated bathing beaches in Donegal have been deemed to be of ‘excellent’ quality by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Four other beaches in the country are classified as ‘good’, while one has been described as ‘sufficient’.

Nationally, the EPA monitors 145 bathing waters, 21 of them in Donegal.

Of those, 16 were rated as ‘Excellent’ in the 2018 report.

They are Rossknowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Narin, Dooey, Carrickfinn, Magheraroarty, Drumnatinney, Killahoey, Portnablagh, Marble Hill, Downings, Ballyheirnan, Portsalon, Lisfannon and Stroove.

Of those, Magheraroarty and Dooey are on the monitored list for the first time.

Four Donegal beaches were listed as ‘Good’ – Bundoran, Port Arthur, Rathmullan and Ladies’ Bay, Buncrana.

One, Culdaff, is listed as being of ‘sufficient’ water quality.

Nationally, five beache were rated as poor, three in County Dublin, one in County Westmeath and one in County Galway.

Full report can be accessed HERE