An Inishowen Councillor has again moved to reassure people in the north of the peninsula that swimming lessons will be offered at Malin Head pier this year.

There were concerns locally that lessons would be compromised after No Swimming signs were erected at the pier by Donegal County Council as part of a county wide initiative.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Martin Mc Dermott said following a risk assessment yesterday, council engineers and Irish Water Safety personnel will now determine how best to proceed: