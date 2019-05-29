Six of Ireland’s 13 MEPs now elected

Six of Ireland’s 13 MEPs have now been elected.

Day four of counting gets underway in the Midlands North West and Ireland South constituencies later this morning.

Starting in the Midlands North West, the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated after the 11th count.

Independent Luke Ming Flanagan, Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh look set to take the remaining three seats.

Peter Casey is still in with a shout, but would need to pick up a decent portion of transfers.

In Ireland South, Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly is the only one to be elected after 14 counts.

Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher is just behind him, with Mick Wallace also in a good position.

It’s set to be a battle between Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan and Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada for the remaining seats.

Meanwhile last night, independents4change Clare Daly leap-frogged Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews into third place in Dublin.

Andrews will now have to wait to go to Brussels, because Dublin’s fourth seat does not become operational until the UK leaves the EU.

The Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe topped the poll in the capital, followed by former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.