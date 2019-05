There were 48 people in the North West homeless in April, down from 55 the previous month.

In Donegal, there are 18 people in emergency accomodation, down 1 from March,

However, nationally, there’s been another increase in the number of people who are homeless.

10,378 people are now living in emergency accomodation, that’s up 73 on the previous month.

Almost 3,800 children are homeless.