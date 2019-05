Derry City’s treble winning manager Jim McLaughlin will be conferred with the Freedom of the City later today at the Guildhall.

McLaughlin guided the Candystrips to the historic treble 30 years ago this month.

The 78-year-old is seen as the greatest manager in Irish football history, winning eight league titles with four different clubs between 1974 and 1999.

The conferment will take place after a Special Meeting of Council in the chamber at 7pm.