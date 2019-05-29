Housing rights must be constitutionally protected – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail that the failure to make housing a right under the constitution is at the root of the housing crisis that exists at the moment.

Backing a Private Members Motion seeking to restrict the impact on vulture funds on the market, Deputy Pringle said the constitutional situation in Portugal is very different to the situation here, and that is key to understanding what’s happening in Ireland today.

He says banks have more rights than people, and that’s fundamentally unfair………..